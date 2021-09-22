Alabama mayor pleads guilty in ethics case, out of office

LAFAYETTE, Ala. (AP) — The mayor of an eastern Alabama city pleaded guilty Wednesday to using his official position or office for personal gain.

Lanett Mayor Jonathon Kyle McCoy was immediately removed from office following his plea to felony ethics violations and is barred from holding office again, Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall said in a news release.

Under a plea agreement, McCoy admitted using his position as mayor to provide a city-owned Chevrolet Tahoe to a family member for about seven months. McCoy's relative did not work for the city and had no government purpose in possessing the vehicle, Marshall's office said.

McCoy, 57, also admitted using his position to avoid paying for city utility services on seven separate accounts.

By August 2019, McCoy owed more than $41,000 to the city of Lanett, Marshall's office said.

“At that time, McCoy directed a city employee to put a hold on these accounts, which resulted in McCoy no longer incurring minimum fees and late charges as well as his accounts being removed from the city's ‘cut-off’ list,” the news release said.