Alabama orders company to quit spreading poultry waste

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Alabama authorities have ordered an out-of-state company to stop spreading poultry waste at one of its operations amid complaints about the odor.

Environmental groups have also expressed concerns about the waste — which is spread as fertilizer — reaching a fork of the Black Warrior River. Regulators say they found no evidence that the waste had reached nearby streams.

The waste was being spread at an old coal mine north of Birmingham, Al.com reported.

The Alabama Department of Environmental Management late Wednesday ordered Arkansas-based Denali Water Solutions to stop spreading the waste.

The company failed to file required paperwork before beginning its operations, the agency said. Regulators also say that Denali didn’t employ best practices in spreading the material.

A company spokeswoman did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Associated Press on Thursday.