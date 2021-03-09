Alabama protest bill draws criticism, gets delayed

The bill would hand down minimum 30-day jail sentences for participating in what the bill defines as a riot. The crime of aggravated riot, when substantial injury or damage is done, would be a felony

The bill defines a riot as “a tumultuous disturbance in a public place or penal institution by five or more persons assembled together and acting with a common intent which creates a grave danger of substantial damage to public, private, or other property or serious bodily injury to one or more persons, or substantially obstructs a law enforcement or other government function.”

Rep. Chris England, a former prosecutor who heads the Alabama Democratic Party, said the new definition of riot is vague and could lead to people being arrested for merely saying something an officer finds objectionable.

“This definition of riot become I don’t like what you just said so I’m taking you and all your friends into custody- peaceful or not. You don’t have to do anything overt to violate this definition. It’s all about the (officer’s perspective) into what they think you are saying or what your intent is,” England said.

England told Treadaway said there also a need for a “critical conversation about the lack of relationship between law enforcement and communities of color.”