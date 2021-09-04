 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Alabama reports almost 9,200 coronavirus cases in schools
0 Comments
AP

Alabama reports almost 9,200 coronavirus cases in schools

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama schools reported more than 9,195 virus cases in students and staff in the past week, a surge that has caused more schools to make a temporary switch to remote learning.

A state dashboard was updated Friday with information from 84 of the 143 school districts. Superintendent Eric Mackey first disclosed the number during an event Thursday with the Medical Association in Alabama.

Mackey said the statewide spike in COVID-19 cases — fueled by the highly contagious delta variant — came at the same time schools were opening for the academic year.

“We had dozens of students sent home on the first day of school, and then more and more," Mackey said. “Now we have scores of campuses that are closed to in-person instruction."

Mackey said schools are trying, if possible, to avoid closing for long periods of time. He said upcoming standardized test results, which have not yet been released to the public, will show scores took a hit last year when schools closed to in-person instruction.

“They are going to be significantly down across the board," he said. “That’s what we expected. It’s what we predicted, and we hope that we can turn that around this year.”

Over the last four weeks, people aged 5 to 17 accounted for 21% of all virus cases in Alabama, even though they constitute 16% of the population.

Republican Gov. Kay Ivey has not set statewide mask orders, instead leaving the decision to local school boards. Mackey estimated that 90% of Alabama school systems are requiring masks.

Students at Bessemer City High School walked out of classes Thursday in a protest over virus precautions, news outlets reported.

“Until the numbers down and they get this under control, I think it's imperative that they go back to virtual,” Kenyatta Watkins, the mother of two students at the school, told WBRC-TV.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: South Sioux City vs West football highlights

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+15
Biden pays respects to US troops killed in Afghanistan
National Politics

Biden pays respects to US troops killed in Afghanistan

  • Updated

DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, Del. (AP) — In hushed reverence, President Joe Biden stood witness with grieving families Sunday under a gray sky as, one by one, the remains of 13 U.S. troops killed in the Kabul suicide bombing were removed with solemnity from a military aircraft that brought them home.

COVID recession pushed Social Security insolvency up a year
National Politics

COVID recession pushed Social Security insolvency up a year

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — The sharp shock of the coronavirus recession pushed Social Security a year closer to insolvency but left Medicare’s exhaustion date unchanged, the government reported Tuesday in a counterintuitive assessment that deepens the uncertainty around the nation's bedrock retirement programs.

+15
Last troops exit Afghanistan, ending America's longest war
National Politics

Last troops exit Afghanistan, ending America's longest war

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States completed its withdrawal from Afghanistan late Monday, ending America’s longest war and closing a chapter in military history likely to be remembered for colossal failures, unfulfilled promises and a frantic final exit that cost the lives of more than 180 Afghans and 13 U.S. service members, some barely older than the war.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News