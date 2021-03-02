Alabama Senate approves treatment ban for trans kids

Transgender youth in Alabama would not be able to be treated with puberty-blockers, hormone treatment or surgery under a bill approved Tuesday by the Alabama Senate, as parents and trans youth rallied outside the Statehouse in opposition.

Senators voted 23-4 to approve the measure sponsored by Republican Sen. Shay Shelnutt of Trussville. The bill now moves to the Alabama House of Representatives where a committee has approved a nearly identical bill. The bills would make it a felony to use puberty-blocking drugs, hormonal therapy and surgery to treat transgender minors. Violators could face up to 10 years in prison.

“Children aren’t mature enough to make these decisions on surgeries and drugs. The whole point is to protect kids,” Shelnutt said.

Alabama is one of at least eight states where conservative lawmakers are pushing such measures, arguing such decisions should wait until adulthood. Parents, trans youth and medical experts opposed to the bill argued it is dangerous and lawmakers don't understand that it is a lengthy process to obtain hormonal treatment.