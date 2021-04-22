Alabama Senate delays vote on curbside voting ban

Senators did approve a series of less contentious bills, including GOP legislation to move up the deadline to request an absentee ballot from five days before the election to seven days prior. Senators approved the bill on a 25-5 vote. It now returns to the Alabama House.

Sen. Garlan Gudger, R-Cullman, said the measure is needed to accommodate postal service delays.

“It takes time to get there and back ... This allows more time for people to vote. That is what this bill does. It doesn’t restrict it,” Gudger said. The bill originally pushed the deadline back to 10 days prior to an election, but senators accepted a Democratic amendment to compromise on seven days.

Senators voted 27-4 to approve a bill that make it illegal for a person to vote in two states in the same election. Senators also voted 32-0 for a proposed constitutional amendment to require election law changes to take effect six months before the election. Both of those bills now move to the House of Representatives.

Senate Minority Leader Bobby Singleton said he agreed that voting in two states is “100% fraud” but questioned how much of that is happening.