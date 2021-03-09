Alabama Senate narrowly rejects lottery, casino bill

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — The Alabama Senate on Tuesday narrowly rejected a proposal to start a lottery and allow up to 10 casinos, ending the latest push to get the issue of gambling before voters for the first time since 1999.

The proposal by Republican Sen. Del Marsh fell two votes short of the 21 needed to get the proposed constitutional amendment through the 35-member Alabama Senate. Senators voted 19-13 for the proposal to authorize a state lottery, seven casinos locations as well as a compact with the Poarch Band of Creek Indians for casino games at their three sites.

“I’m not convinced this issue is a dead issue. I think it’s one we’ll have to address sooner or later," Marsh, R-Anniston, said after his bill’s defeat.

Alabama voters in 1999 voted down then-Gov. Don Siegelman’s proposed state lottery. Marsh said polling shows that Alabamians want to vote on the idea again.

“It was the people who were going to make this decision ... I'm just really a bit surprised that we didn't let them do it,” Marsh said.

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey, who had supported getting the issue before voters, said she is willing to continue working on the issue if lawmakers do.