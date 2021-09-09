Alabama test scores drop after pandemic interrupts classes

The drop was most dramatic in math. More than 40% of eighth-grade students were considered proficient in math in 2018-2019 tests, a number that education officials had expressed concern about. That figure plummeted to 14% last year under the new assessment.

The numbers discussed Thursday came from raw unverified data, but Mackey said he did not expect the state scores to change much. District and school level numbers will be available Sept. 27 after schools verify them.

Mackey said the state has already implemented a recovery effort with targeted remediation. He said the state saw record participation in summer reading camps as families voluntarily try to make up ground lost to the pandemic.

But the superintendent added that he is also concerned about this year after the state has seen a surge in cases that has caused some schools to temporarily close. Public schools reported nearly 9,200 virus cases in students and staff last week. Mackey said he expects well over 10,000 cases to be reported this week.

“I am very worried about this year at this point,” he said.

According to the scores discussed Thursday:

—43% of second graders were considered proficient in English language arts and 34% were consider proficient in math.