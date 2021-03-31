Alabama yoga bill stalls after conservative groups object

"Yoga is a very big part of the Hindu religion," Becky Gerritson, director of Eagle Forum of Alabama, told the committee. Gerritson argued the bill is unneeded since students can do stretches now in school.

"If this bill passes, then instructors will be able to come into classrooms as young as kindergarten and bring these children through guided imagery, which is a spiritual exercise, and it’s outside their parents' view. And we just believe that this is not appropriate.”

John Eidsmoe, the senior counsel for the Foundation for Moral Law, suggested schools could have yoga clubs instead or parents could sign forms stating they “understand the Hindu origins of this.”

Gray said he was disappointed but hopes the bill will pass the next time it comes before the committee.

Gray, a former cornerback at North Carolina State University, said he was introduced to yoga through football, and enjoyed it so much that he later became a yoga instructor. Many professional and college sports teams incorporate yoga into their training because the benefits to flexibility and concentration, he said.

The House of Representatives had approved Gray’s bill on a 73-25 vote.

The 1993 Alabama yoga ban got new attention in 2018 when an old document circulated listing yoga — along with games like tag — among inappropriate activities in gym class.

