Alaska attorney general discusses plans, Clarkson in hearing

“I'm going to be hands on on those decisions,” he said. Factoring in will be the interests involved, the law and probable outcomes, he said. Taylor added later that attorneys in the Department of Law, which he heads, do good work and there were “good legal arguments” supporting stances taken in the cases cited by Claman.

Taylor also said he would reach out to the Legislature's attorneys to see if there are ways to come together on major issues. The legislative and executive branches have had at times a contentious relationship, which has included litigation.

Dunleavy appointed Taylor as attorney general in January to replace Ed Sniffen. Sniffen, a longtime attorney with the department, resigned as attorney general while the Anchorage Daily News and the ProPublica investigative journalism organization were preparing an article about allegations of sexual misconduct with a 17-year-old girl three decades ago.

Sniffen cited personal reasons in resigning. He did not respond to messages seeking comment at the time from The Associated Press.

Dunleavy spokesman Jeff Turner has said Dunleavy was unaware of the allegations against Sniffen when he accepted his resignation. He also has said that as details of the allegations became known, Dunleavy directed Taylor to appoint special outside counsel to look into the matter.