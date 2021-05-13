Alaska bill would bar transgender girls from female sports

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — A bill introduced in the waning days of this year's legislative session in Alaska would require schools to designate school-sponsored athletic teams or sports as male, female or co-ed and require participation in a female sport to be based on the participant’s sex assigned at birth.

The bill from Republican Senate Majority Leader Shelley Hughes is the latest of its kind around the country that would bar transgender girls and women from girls and women's sports. Its prospects this year are unclear, with the session scheduled to end Wednesday. Bills pending at the end of this session are carried over to next year.

Laura Carpenter, executive director of Identity, an Anchorage-based advocacy group for the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender community, said the bill is discriminatory and “horrific.”

“This is not about fairness in women’s sports,” Carpenter said. “This is an anti-transgender bill that does not value trans lives.”

The president of the conservative Alaska Family Council, Jim Minnery, urged support for the bill, calling it a way to ensure that “basic fairness and opportunities for women aren’t sidelined by the demands of radical gender ideologues.”