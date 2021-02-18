Alaska bill would change judicial selection system

Conservatives assert the selection system grants too much power to unelected attorneys and keeps conservatives off the bench.

“This bill will divest some of the power to appoint judges from the Bar Association-controlled Judicial Council and provide some accountability and transparency to the process of who gets appointed to the bench,” Shower said.

“If the governor appoints and a legislature confirms a judge, they both will be accountable to the voters on a regular basis,” he said.

Opponents argue the bill would turn judgeships into political patronage appointments.

Justice Not Politics, a nonpartisan group advocating merit-based selection of judges, said in a statement that the bill was "the opposite of what the framers of our constitution intended.”

“This represents a concerted strategy to dismantle Alaska’s system of selecting judges based on merit and replace it with a process that relies primarily on politics,” the group said.

At a Judiciary Committee meeting in Juneau Friday, Alaska Court System attorney Nancy Meade argued the bill would “make politics and political affiliation a key factor for seating judges.”

“In the court’s view this bill will undermine the independence of the judiciary and public trust in the court system and hinder our ability to handle cases effectively and fairly,” Meade said.

