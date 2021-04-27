Alaska candidate shadowed by anti-gay article, election post

Tshibaka said she was assigned the article by an editor as a counterpoint piece. “I don’t hold that view today,” she told the AP.

When asked if same-sex marriage is settled law, she said: “I personally believe that marriage is between a man and a woman, but the Supreme Court has ruled that same-sex marriage is the law of the land.”

In blog posts, she said the “Twilight” vampire movies and books are “evil and we should not read or watch it.”

“Some say this book is harmless, that it promotes Christian values, and that it does not promote anything wicked at all,” she wrote. “But Satan does not usually look repulsive, horrific, and evil on the outside.”

She told the AP that children should read more, but the “Twilight” books don’t hold a candle to Dr. Seuss.

“I think Alaskans will care more about who will protect their gas and oil jobs than they do about young adult vampire fiction,” she said.

The state elections office says others who have registered for Senate include Dustin Darden with the Alaskan Independence Party, Huhnkie Lee, who is undeclared, and Republicans Samuel Little and Karl Speights.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.