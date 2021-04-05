Alaska city OKs investigator to review sex crime processes

Gernat has worked in the city and other communities in Alaska for nearly 15 years and has served on the statewide sexual assault training team, the outlet reported.

“I’m very well versed in helping law enforcement and other community partners write policies and procedures related to the investigation of sex assault cases, with an eye toward doing a proper investigation,” Gernat said.

Gernat said she would make recommendations about how the city could improve its processes and would also provide training for community partners involved in sexual assault response, the outlet reported.

Bethel Police Chief Richard Simmons said he supported the city council's decision to hire an independent investigator. Simmons added that aside from the delay, his department handled Nick's case through proper channels.

“I think ultimately what you’ll find is even with the delay in picking up the kit, the case itself is a solid case, and it’s exactly where it needs to be,” Simmons said.

The Bethel police chief said that the department has already put in place new measures to improve its handling of sexual assault cases. For example, he said his officers now periodically call the Yukon-Kuskokwim Health Corporation to check if there are any sexual assault kits that need to be picked up.