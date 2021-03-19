Alaska court finds for Native corporation in land dispute

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — The Alaska Supreme Court has ruled that permits from an Alaska Native corporation are required for members of the public to do anything but drive the Klutina Lake Road that provides access to fishing and hunting areas near Copper Center.

The recent opinion upheld lower court rulings granting the state right of way along the 25-mile road but limiting the right of way to road travel only, the Anchorage Daily News reported. Under the ruling, members of the public will need permits from Ahtna Inc. for activities such as parking, camping or launching boats from the roadside.

The legal dispute dates to 2008, when the Glennallen-based regional Alaska Native corporation sued to remove state authority over the road after the state, the prior year, cleared an area of land along the road and removed an Ahtna fee station, the opinion states.