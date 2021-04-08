Alaska court sides with Dunleavy in appointments dispute

Lawmakers often wait until near the end of the regular session to meet jointly to vote on appointments. But lawmakers last year rushed to finish their most pressing work amid concerns about the pandemic and passed a law allowing them to adjourn and take up confirmations later.

That law said if lawmakers didn’t act on the appointments either a month after an initial pandemic disaster declaration expired or by Jan. 18 — whichever was first — that amounted to them declining to confirm those people. The declaration ended on Nov. 15.

But Dunleavy, in a letter dated Dec. 16, said he viewed as valid appointees the Legislature had not acted to confirm. He said he would re-submit names of people who had not been confirmed and submit any new picks during the session now underway.

Pallenberg, in a written judgment, had found the appointments Dunleavy presented to the Legislature during the 2020 session were not valid from Dec. 16 “until the time at which those appointments were, if ever, presented” by Dunleavy to the Legislature for the current session.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.