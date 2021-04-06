Alaska court to hear arguments in dispute over appointments

Attorneys for the state, Janell Hafner, Margaret Paton Walsh and William Milks, in a court filing, said that the Legislative Council's position “permits the legislature to kneecap an administration without the accountability of a vote, frustrating the will of the electorate by impeding a governor's ability to utilize the subordinates he or she needs to administer state affairs and oversee the delivery of essential services.”

Amid COVID-19 concerns last year, the Legislature passed a law allowing lawmakers to adjourn and take up confirmations later.

That law said if lawmakers didn’t act on the appointments either a month after an initial pandemic disaster declaration expired or by Jan. 18 — whichever was first — that amounted to them declining to confirm those people. The declaration ended on Nov. 15.

But Dunleavy, in a letter to legislative leaders on Dec. 16, said he viewed as valid appointees the Legislature had not acted to confirm. He said he would re-submit names of the people who had not been confirmed and submit any new picks for consideration during the session that is now underway.