Alaska cruise ticket sales resumption raises tourism hopes

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Norwegian Cruise Line has resumed ticket sales for voyages to Alaska after the U.S. Senate passed a bill last week that could help save the state's upcoming cruise season.

The Alaska Tourism Restoration Act that passed unanimously would temporarily allow large cruise ships to skip required stops in Canadian ports while traveling between Washington and Alaska.

Most large cruise ships visiting Alaska are registered in foreign countries. U.S. federal law prohibits foreign-registered ships from sailing between two American ports without stopping at a foreign port between the U.S. stops.

The U.S. Center for Disease Control and Prevention also last week issued updated guidance on mask mandates for vaccinated people, allowing them to go without masks and distancing in most places.

“We remain optimistic that by working with the CDC and local port and government authorities in the destinations we visit that we will be able to resume safe cruising in the U.S. this summer,” said a Norwegian Cruise Line spokesperson through email to Alaska's News Source on Tuesday.