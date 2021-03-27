Alaska files to defend Tongass exemption from Roadless Rule

President Joel Jackson from the Organized Village of Kake said he is concerned that development could hurt the region’s other industries.

“Our region, before COVID, was heavily reliant on tourism, and sport fishing, and commercial fishing and subsistence fishing — and it still is," Jackson said. “Those areas provide way more jobs and more economic value to southeast Alaska.”

Jackson said development is also a threat to Alaska Natives and their lifestyle, because they harvest food and medicine from the local environment.

Ketchikan's city and borough have defended the exemption. Mayor Bob Sivertsen said developments do not have to harm the environment.

“Well, there are mitigations for everything we do,” Sivertsen said. “We have the technology these days to do construction and other things that would lessen the impact on environmental issues, whether we’ve got to put in fish culverts, silt fences, the design and placement of the roads, all those types of things.”

Other groups defending the exemption include the city of Craig, the statewide and southeast chambers of commerce, electric utilities, shipping companies and resource development advocacy groups, the outlet reported.

