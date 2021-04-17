Alaska GOP lawmaker advocates for Puerto Rico statehood

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Alaska Republican Rep. Don Young has advocated for Puerto Rico statehood, a decision that defies fellow party members across the country and state.

Young said on Wednesday that the island's statehood was long overdue.

“I think it’s time,” Young said. “As far as the plebiscites, we’ve had three of them. Each time we’ve actually been victorious, in the sense of being a state."

The most recent plebiscite, or non-binding vote, on the island was in November. More than 52% of Puerto Ricans voted for statehood. But statehood requires congressional approval in order to happen.

Puerto Rico statehood scares many Republicans, who have said that it could ensure Democratic leadership in the Senate for decades, Alaska Public Media reported.