 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Alaska GOP lawmaker advocates for Puerto Rico statehood
0 comments
AP

Alaska GOP lawmaker advocates for Puerto Rico statehood

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Alaska Republican Rep. Don Young has advocated for Puerto Rico statehood, a decision that defies fellow party members across the country and state.

Young said on Wednesday that the island's statehood was long overdue.

“I think it’s time,” Young said. “As far as the plebiscites, we’ve had three of them. Each time we’ve actually been victorious, in the sense of being a state."

The most recent plebiscite, or non-binding vote, on the island was in November. More than 52% of Puerto Ricans voted for statehood. But statehood requires congressional approval in order to happen.

Puerto Rico statehood scares many Republicans, who have said that it could ensure Democratic leadership in the Senate for decades, Alaska Public Media reported.

Rep. Young said the partisan voting patterns of Puerto Rico’s electorate should not determine whether the island qualifies for statehood. Young referred to the fights by Alaska and Hawaii for statehood, which occurred in 1959. He said Alaska was predicted to send almost exclusively Democratic representatives to Congress while Hawaii was expected to send all Republicans.

“I have some opposition on my side about, ‘they’ll all be Democrats.’ They said the same thing about Alaska and now we’re all Republicans,” Young said. “So, everybody has the right to decide what they’re going to be, but don’t pre-think what they’re going to be because it doesn’t work out that way.”

In the last few decades, Alaska has mostly sent Republicans to Washington while Hawaii has mostly sent Democrats.

Young had sponsored the only Puerto Rico statehood bill to ever pass the U.S. House in 1998.

“I’m proud of that,” Young said.

Fourteen other House Republicans had joined him as sponsors of the most current Puerto Rico statehood bill.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, KSKA-FM.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Senior royals walk in the Duke of Edinburgh's funeral procession

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Trump goes after Pence, McConnell in speech to party donors
National Politics

Trump goes after Pence, McConnell in speech to party donors

  • Updated

PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — It was supposed to be a unifying weekend for a Republican Party at war with itself over former President Donald Trump’s divisive leadership. But Trump himself shattered two days of relative peace in his closing remarks to the GOP’s top donors when he insulted the party’s Senate leader and his wife.

+7
Princely letter: Philip apologized to Nixon for 'lame' toast
National Politics

Princely letter: Philip apologized to Nixon for 'lame' toast

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — Throughout his decades in public life, Prince Philip was known for putting his royal foot in his mouth with occasional off-the-cuff remarks that could be embarrassing. But his faux pas at a White House dinner with President Richard Nixon in 1969 was enough for Philip to actually lose sleep.

CEOs gather to speak out against voting law changes
National Politics

CEOs gather to speak out against voting law changes

  • Updated

More than a hundred top executives and corporate leaders gathered online this weekend to discuss their response to restrictive voting laws under consideration in several states and already enacted in Georgia, according to a statement from organizers of the meeting.

+3
Business faces tricky path navigating post-Trump politics
National Politics

Business faces tricky path navigating post-Trump politics

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — For more than a half-century, the voice emerging from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce’s monolithic, Beaux Arts-styled building near the White House was predictable: It was the embodiment of American business and, more specifically, a shared set of interests with the Republican Party.

+3
Biden sees `win' for US in electric vehicle battery deal
National Politics

Biden sees `win' for US in electric vehicle battery deal

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — Two big South Korean electric vehicle battery makers said Sunday they have settled a long-running trade dispute that will allow one company to move ahead with plans to manufacture batteries in Georgia. President Joe Biden called it “a win for American workers and the American auto industry.”

+5
Biden wants infrastructure deal, but GOP doubts persist
National Politics

Biden wants infrastructure deal, but GOP doubts persist

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden wants Congress to know he's sincere about cutting a deal on infrastructure, but Republican lawmakers have deep-seated doubts about the scope of his proposed package, its tax hikes and Biden's premise that this is an inflection point for the U.S. as a world power.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News