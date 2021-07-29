Alaska governor agrees to delayed special session start

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy delayed until Aug. 16 the start of the next special session, following a request by legislative leaders for more time.

The special session had been set to begin on Monday.

In a letter dated Wednesday, legislative leaders said three caucuses preferred an Aug. 16 start, while the bipartisan House majority coalition preferred an Aug. 9 start. Special sessions can last up to 30 days.

The letter was signed by Senate President Peter Micciche, House Speaker Louise Stutes, Senate Minority Leader Tom Begich and House Minority Leader Cathy Tilton.

The letter said a delay would provide legislators and staff “a hard date to make procedural preparations and the ability to make the transition to Juneau” for the session. It also said it would provide extra time “for fiscal plan items under consideration to be reviewed.”

Dunleavy announced plans for an Aug. 2 special session in May. It was supposed to build off a special session convened in May, during which Dunleavy wanted lawmakers to work on the budget and address his proposal to restructure the state's oil-wealth fund and put a formula for the annual dividend paid to residents in the state constitution.