Alaska governor appoints attorney general

“I want to hear that and kind of reflect on those things,” said Claman, an Anchorage Democrat.

The U.S. Supreme Court ruled Texas did not have the legal right to sue those states. Biden will be sworn in as president on Wednesday.

Sniffen said it was “entirely appropriate to ask the court to just take a look at it, to see if this election was fair. ... We supported a brief that asked the court to just take a look at those issues. The court ultimately decided not to take a look at them.”

Alaska was not successful in formally signing onto a friend of the court brief but submitted a letter expressing its support, he said. Sniffen declined to go into detail about his discussions with Dunleavy, a Republican, on the matter, but said they spoke about it and “came to the decision that this was something that we thought was appropriate to do.”

Sniffen said the election is over.

“Joe Biden is the winner. I don't think anyone can question that. I think numerous courts have taken a look at that now. The Supreme Court has weighed in,” Sniffen said. “Absolutely, it's time to confirm Joe Biden as our next president and move on.”