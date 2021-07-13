Alaska governor brings back former aide as policy adviser

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy has hired a former aide who managed his 2018 gubernatorial run to oversee efforts to push back against the federal government in disputes over states' rights and land rights.

Brett Huber previously worked in the Republican Dunleavy's administration as a director of policy and communications before leaving last year to run a campaign against a voter initiative that would overhaul Alaska elections, the Anchorage Daily News reported. The initiative prevailed.

The governor's office recently announced Huber will work as a senior policy adviser for “statehood defense.” His work is to include coordinating efforts to “reassert control of lands and waters” and fight attempts from federal agencies to "overregulate Alaskans,” a statement from Dunleavy's office said.

Disputes between the state and federal government aren't new and have flared up during Democratic presidential administrations, such as the current one.