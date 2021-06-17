Alaska governor calls budget passed this week 'defective'

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy labeled as “defective” the state spending package passed by lawmakers this week and said he was prepared to call them into another special session next week if they do not act before the current special session expires Friday.

He said notices warning of possible layoffs were sent to state employees, with the new fiscal year two weeks away. He pinpointed as a main concern a failed effective date vote, which he said raises constitutional issues.

The House and Senate this week passed a state spending package, but the House failed to get the two-thirds support for a procedural effective date vote. Attorneys for the Legislature and the state Department of Law have offered differing views on what that could mean.

Megan Wallace, director of Legislative Legal Services, said the spending package includes a section that makes all the provisions retroactive to their intended effective dates.