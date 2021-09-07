Alaska governor names new leader for transportation agency

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Gov. Mike Dunleavy has named a long-time state transportation department employee as his pick to lead the department.

Ryan Anderson replaces John MacKinnon, who had served as commissioner since the start of Dunleavy's term in late 2018. Dunleavy's office said Anderson has been with the department for 20 years and most recently served as its Northern Region director.

MacKinnon's last day was Friday, department spokesperson Andy Mills told The Associated Press on Tuesday.

Anderson told the Anchorage Daily News he had been asked if he would be interested in the job and accepted after talking with his family.

Anderson's appointment is subject to legislative approval.

Dunleavy has yet to name a permanent pick to lead the Department of Administration following Kelly Tshibaka's resignation in March. All other department heads have been confirmed by lawmakers.

Mills told the newspaper MacKinnon accelerated his retirement plans for family reasons. MacKinnon’s mother has health problems, and he wanted to spend more time with grandchildren and work on his cabin, Mills said.