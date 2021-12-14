 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Alaska governor outlines public safety initiatives

  • 0

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy said he plans to issue an administrative order creating a council on missing and murdered Indigenous people.

Dunleavy said at a news conference in Anchorage that the idea is to “do the investigative work to make sure that justice occurs.” He said he wants to bring together groups that are focused on the issue and combine resources to develop “the best approach possible" to try to resolve cases.

Dunleavy, who is seeking reelection next year, said it was not “for show” or any future campaign. He said addressing crime has long been an issue for him.

The council was among the initiatives he announced Tuesday ahead of his budget rollout, set for Wednesday.

His office said he also planned to reestablish a task force focused on human trafficking and sex trafficking and issue an administrative order focused on “reshaping” the Alaska Council on the Homeless as part of efforts to address homelessness.

People are also reading…

He plans to propose changes in state law that, among other things, would expand the crimes considered to be domestic violence and address repeated protective order violations, his office said. Dunleavy also plans to review Alaska's foster care system, his office said.

Democrat Les Gara, who is running for governor and has been outspoken on foster care issues, said Dunleavy “waited until an election year to talk about a system for children that he's let fall apart" during his term.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recall for school board member appears to qualify for ballot

NEWBERG, Ore. (AP) — The architect of a ban on political symbols including those supporting gay pride and Black Lives Matter in Newberg schools appears to be facing an ultimatum: resign by Friday or hope that Newberg voters will side with him in a January recall election.

Biden sounds alarm about global democracy at virtual summit

Biden sounds alarm about global democracy at virtual summit

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden sounded an alarm about a global slide among democratic institutions Thursday as he convened the first White House Summit for Democracy. He called for world leaders to “lock arms” to strengthen democracies and demonstrate their worth in a changing world.

Biden says hard work ahead to bolster democracies

Biden says hard work ahead to bolster democracies

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Friday wrapped up his two-day democracy summit, an event that was more about starting a global conversation about how best to halt backsliding than producing immediate results or expanding democracy’s reach.

Philly lawyer may join GOP field running for US Senate seat

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — George Bochetto, a prominent Philadelphia lawyer and Republican whose cases have often landed in the public spotlight, said Thursday that he is seriously considering running for Pennsylvania's open U.S. Senate seat.

Congressional leaders reach deal to hike debt limit

Congressional leaders reach deal to hike debt limit

WASHINGTON (AP) — Congressional leaders reached an elaborate deal Tuesday that will allow Democrats to lift the nation’s debt limit without any votes from Republicans, likely averting another last-minute rush to avoid a federal default. Hours later, the House passed legislation overwhelmingly along party lines that kicked off a multi-step process.

Meadows sues as Jan. 6 panel proceeds with contempt case

Meadows sues as Jan. 6 panel proceeds with contempt case

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows on Wednesday sued the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection as the chairman of the panel pledged to move forward with contempt charges against him for defying a subpoena.

Watch Now: Related Video

Judge delays case against Mich. suspect's parents

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News