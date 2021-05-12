Alaska governor proposes dividend, oil-wealth fund plan

Senate Majority Leader Shelley Hughes, a Palmer Republican, said compromise is needed. Legislators who dug in on their positions are “now willing to pull their heels out of the mud. That's a good thing.”

She said reaching resolution on the dividend is key to addressing the state's deficit. “Because until this matter is settled, you cannot figure out how to close the rest of the gap,” she said. Discussions on spending and revenue will follow, she said.

Sen. Bill Wielechowski, an Anchorage Democrat, said in an interview that he would look at Dunleavy's proposal and listen to public testimony. But he said it is a departure from what Dunleavy campaigned on and in a Facebook post said the state needs to stop “giving away our oil.”

Dunleavy has said the state should follow the dividend formula until it is changed and said the public should be involved in any changes. The formula was last used in 2015. Dunleavy, who took office in 2018, has so far failed to persuade lawmakers to use the existing formula.

———

This story is corrected to show Dunleavy is proposing a Permanent Fund draw limit, instead of a limit from fund earnings.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0