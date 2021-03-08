Alaska governor recovering from virus, promotes vaccine

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy has said he is feeling better after contracting the coronavirus last month.

Dunleavy said last Friday that while his voice still gets slightly hoarse if he talks for too long, his other symptoms are now mild.

He said he had a bad headache, fever, chills and body aches for a several days. Dunleavy was scheduled to finish his isolation period last Saturday.

There have been more than 56,000 coronavirus cases and 301 virus-related deaths in Alaska as of last Friday, according to data from the state Department of Health and Social Services.

The number of infections is thought to be far higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected with the virus without feeling sick.

The coronavirus has killed more than 500,000 people in the U.S. since the pandemic began last year.

Dunleavy, a Republican, said his experience with the virus has not changed much regarding how he thinks the state should respond to the pandemic.