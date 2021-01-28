Alaska governor talks gaming, economy in annual address

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy said he will support gaming as a way to generate revenue amid persistent budget deficits and laid out ideas to help the state become more self sufficient, including seeking opportunities to develop renewable energy projects.

The Republican, in his State of the State speech Thursday, spoke in broad strokes about some of his ideas to build and boost sectors of the economy. He said his administration would make it easier for farmers to secure land with fewer regulations and that he would begin discussions to see what pharmaceuticals the state could produce on its own.

The state also is looking at regulations that “stifle innovation and frustrate Alaskans,” he said.

Dunleavy, whose idea for creating a statewide lottery failed to gain traction during a legislative session shortened amid COVID-19 concerns last year, did not say what type of gaming legislation he would support. But he said the state “can no longer afford to deny itself a revenue stream available to nearly every other state in the nation.” Gaming also could create “hundreds of high-paying jobs” in some communities, he said.