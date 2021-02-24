Alaska governor tests positive for virus; has mild symptoms

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday and was at his home near Wasilla with mild symptoms, his office said.

Dunleavy “is still acting in his capacity as the state’s chief executive and will work from home just as he has been since he entered self-quarantine on Sunday,” spokesperson Jeff Turner said by email.

Dunleavy, 59, had been in quarantine since learning Sunday he had been identified as a close contact to someone who had tested positive for COVID-19, his office said. At the time, he felt well and tested negative, and he continued to feel well until Tuesday night, his office said.

He was tested Wednesday, and the results came back positive, a release from his office said.

Dr. Anne Zink, the state's chief medical officer, during a briefing with reporters did not say if Dunleavy's wife had been tested, and Turner said he did not have that information. Zink also did not answer a question about the circumstances surrounding Dunleavy's exposure. His office said previously that he was told he had been in close contact on Saturday with a person who was later found to be positive for COVID-19.

Zink did say that because Dunleavy went into quarantine when he did there were “no known exposures to him being positive."