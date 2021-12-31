 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Alaska governor thanks Trump for conditional endorsement

  • 0
Election 2022 Alaska Governor

FILE - In this June 7, 2021, file photo, Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy gives an interview in the state Capitol in Juneau, Alaska. Former President Donald Trump said he would endorse Dunleavy for reelection, but only if the governor doesn't back U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski's bid to return to the Senate.

 Becky Bohrer - staff, AP

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy has accepted a conditional endorsement from former President Donald Trump for his 2022 re-election campaign, a campaign spokesman said Friday.

Trump told Dunleavy earlier this week that he would endorse him on condition that he does not support Republican U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski for re-election. Trump has vowed revenge against Murkowski and other Republican lawmakers who supported his impeachment over the Jan. 6 insurrection. He’s endorsed Murkowski’s primary challenger, Kelly Tshibaka.

“Please tell the President thank you for the endorsement,” a message from Dunleavy said on Trump’s Save America PAC website. “With regard to the other issue, please tell the President he has nothing to worry about. I appreciate all 45 has done for Alaska and this country.”

Andrew Jensen, a spokesperson for Dunleavy’s re-election campaign, confirmed to the Anchorage Daily News that the message was sent by the governor.

People are also reading…

“It was a written message from the governor to Trump’s people,” Jensen told the Anchorage newspaper.

Jensen said he didn’t know if the message was meant to be public.

“Even if it was intended to be private, it still is consistent,” Jensen said.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Anchorage Daily News.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Biden talks sanctions, Putin warns of rupture over Ukraine

Biden talks sanctions, Putin warns of rupture over Ukraine

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — President Joe Biden warned Russia's Vladimir Putin on Thursday that the U.S. could impose new sanctions against Russia if it takes further military action against Ukraine, while Putin responded that such a U.S. move could lead to a complete rupture of ties between the nations.

Hong Kong editors charged with sedition, US criticizes raid

Hong Kong editors charged with sedition, US criticizes raid

HONG KONG (AP) — Two former editors from a Hong Kong online pro-democracy news outlet were charged with sedition and denied bail Thursday, a day after one of the last openly critical voices in the city said it would cease operations following a police raid on its office and seven arrests.

'Slow-motion insurrection': How GOP seizes election power

'Slow-motion insurrection': How GOP seizes election power

In the weeks leading up to the deadly insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, a handful of Americans — well-known politicians, obscure local bureaucrats — stood up to block then-President Donald Trump’s unprecedented attempt to overturn a free and fair vote of the American people.

Evers promises to fight election constitutional amendment

Evers promises to fight election constitutional amendment

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers promised to fight a proposed constitutional amendment supported by conservatives that would change election law, even as the measure could be put on the ballot for approval without the Democratic governor's signature.

Putin to the West: 'It is not us who threaten anyone'

Putin to the West: 'It is not us who threaten anyone'

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin urged the West on Thursday to “immediately” meet Russia's demand for security guarantees precluding NATO's expansion to Ukraine, saying the U.S. is “on the threshold of our home.”

Michigan redistricting panel OKs US House, legislative maps

Michigan redistricting panel OKs US House, legislative maps

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan's new redistricting commission approved congressional and legislative maps Tuesday, ones that are fairer to Democrats than when the process was controlled by the Republican-led Legislature the past two decades.

US warships stay in Mediterranean amid Ukraine, Russia fears

US warships stay in Mediterranean amid Ukraine, Russia fears

WASHINGTON (AP) — Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has ordered a U.S. Navy aircraft carrier strike group to stay in the Mediterranean Sea region rather than move on to the Middle East, amid worries about the buildup of thousands of Russian troops near the Ukraine border.

Challenges to Ohio's new congressional map reach high court

Challenges to Ohio's new congressional map reach high court

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The question of whether Ohio's new congressional map was unconstitutionally gerrymandered to favor the Republicans who controlled the mapmaking process drew strong pushback Tuesday among justices of the Ohio Supreme Court.

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Night club plans for New Year's Eve

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News