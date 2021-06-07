Alaska governor urges lawmakers to act on dividend plan

Special sessions can last up to 30 days. That mark will be hit in the current special session on June 18. Dunleavy called this special session to finish the state budgets and consider his dividend proposal. The size of this year's check is a point of contention in budget talks.

There is separate debate over his proposed constitutional amendment that would restructure the nest-egg permanent fund, rolling its spendable earnings reserve into the fund’s protected principal, and set a draw limit, with half the draw going toward dividends. Legislative leaders have tried to downplay expectations that agreement on a long-term dividend solution could be reached this special session.

A constitutional amendment would require two-thirds support in each the House and Senate to qualify for the November 2022 ballot. Dunleavy said he thinks he’s on the right side of the dividend issue.

“People would love an opportunity to go to the polls and be able to vote on something like this,” he said of his proposal.

A longstanding formula for calculating checks was last used in 2015 amid budget deficits. In 2018, lawmakers started using permanent fund earnings, long used for dividends, to also help pay government expenses and sought to limit withdrawal amounts for both purposes.