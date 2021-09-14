Alaska governor will let stand dividend lawmakers passed

Kawasaki said while he supported the higher dividend, if the Senate changed the bill, it would leave this year's check unresolved and in limbo. He said he could not do that to his constituents.

Most senators who had previously excused absences from the floor were present for Tuesday's debate, including Sen. Lora Reinbold. The Eagle River Republican last week requested an excused absence from Sept. 11 until mid-January, citing the challenges of traveling to Juneau after she was suspended from flying on Alaska Airlines earlier this year.

Juneau is accessible by air or water. Delta Air Lines has said its seasonal Juneau service was to end on Sept. 12.

Alaska Airlines has said Reinbold was suspended "for her continued refusal to comply with employee instruction regarding the current mask policy.” Reinbold has said she was in compliance.

She said Tuesday that she is a “team player.” She said regardless of the personal consequences because of the ban, which she called political, she “wanted to be here to vote on behalf of my constituents.” She voted against the bill, after supporting two failed efforts for a larger dividend, one for the roughly $2,350 and one that called for dividends in line with a longstanding formula last used in 2015, estimated to be around $3,800.