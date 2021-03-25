Alaska health department floats idea of airport vaccinations

Division of Public Health Director Heidi Hedberg told reporters Thursday said in addition to gauging interest among contractors, officials would need to wait for increased allocations of the vaccine from the federal government. But she said the state health department is looking at “sometime late spring, hopefully before tourist season picks up" to be able to set up vaccine sites at airports.

Officials have said Alaska continues to provide testing for COVID-19 at airports, though such tests are not required by the state since a disaster declaration ended last month.

There is an ongoing debate at the state Capitol over whether a disaster declaration is needed. Gov. Mike Dunleavy has argued it is not, and is instead asking lawmakers for what he calls “limited tools to navigate what has become the endgame of COVID-19.”

Dunleavy's administration, which in January proposed a disaster declaration through September, said circumstances have changed since then. The state health commissioner, Adam Crum, told lawmakers Wednesday he does not believe Alaska's COVID-19 situation rises to the level of being declared a disaster under state disaster laws.

According to the state health department, 27% of Alaskans 16 or older are considered fully vaccinated.