Alaska health officials pausing use of J&J COVID-19 vaccine

More than 6.8 million doses of the J&J vaccine have been given in the U.S.

In Alaska, the state health department said more than 11,000 doses of the J&J vaccine had been administered out of 35,500 doses allocated. That does not include doses allocated to the U.S. Department of Defense or U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, said Kelsey Pistotnik, a public health advisor to the state immunization program.

State health officials said they have in stock Pfizer and Moderna vaccines that providers could offer instead but acknowledged some people have specifically sought out the J&J vaccine.

Any provider who wants to use Pfizer or Moderna instead would need to let those with appointments know they would be offering a different product than originally advertised, said Tessa Walker Linderman, co-lead of Alaska’s COVID-19 Vaccine Task Force.

In Juneau, the city announced a clinic scheduled for Friday would offer the Pfizer vaccine instead of the originally planned J&J vaccine. Robert Barr, emergency operations planning chief for the city, said about 16 people had registered for the initial clinic.

About 28% of Alaska's population is considered fully vaccinated, according to the state health department.

