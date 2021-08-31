Alaska House calls for $1,100 dividend; dispute over funds

The bill that passed Tuesday calls for using the statutory budget reserve and general funds for the dividend. Some members of the House’s Republican minority said the dividend, as proposed, would not truly be a permanent fund dividend.

“What we have here is basically income redistribution,” said Rep. Tom McKay, an Anchorage Republican.

Proposed amendments for larger dividends failed in the House, including a roughly $2,350 dividend, in line with what Dunleavy had proposed.

Dunleavy said Tuesday he wanted to see how the bill plays out in the legislative process.

He said the pandemic has been disruptive economically and the state has a chance to use earnings from the permanent fund to help.

He said he wants legislators to talk with their constituents and “really get an idea how truly disruptive this pandemic has been to people's lives and truly how absurd it appears to people looking at Juneau right now as to why they can't come up with decisions that are going to help” residents.

The Republican governor has proposed an amendment to the state Constitution that would restructure the permanent fund, limit what can be withdrawn from it and evenly split the withdrawals between payouts to residents and government costs.