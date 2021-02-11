Alaska House elects Kodiak Republican Stutes as speaker

Dunleavy said if the declaration is not extended, “we're not going to throw up our hands. We're going to just roll up our sleeves like we always have" and approach the virus in a science- and data-based way, he said.

Many lawmakers questioned the legal underpinnings of Dunleavy's prior orders even as some recently have urged him to issue a new order amid the House disorganization. House coalition members sent Dunleavy a letter Wednesday expressing support for continuing the declaration for another 30 days.

“Our commitment remains for the House to ratify continuation of the disaster declaration. While we continue to assert the Legislature ultimately holds the authority to address ongoing disasters, we also acknowledge the critical nature of continuing the disaster declaration,” they wrote.

The letter came a day after Rep. Bryce Edgmon, a coalition member, said an option being considered was a “consent document” that would provide an assurance of support for another 30-day order from Dunleavy.

Dunleavy, in a news conference Wednesday, said with the Legislature in session, “it's in their hands as to whether this health emergency is extended or whether it's not. But again ... we'll take a look at what they’re offering and see if it can work.”

The Republican-led Senate has been holding hearings on Dunleavy's disaster extension bill.

