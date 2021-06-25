Alaska House leaders hopeful for budget deal by Monday

The House majority coalition, led by Stutes, has 21 members and needs help from minority Republicans to get the necessary 27 votes for the effective date clause. Some minority Republicans had expressed frustration with what they saw a strong-arm budget tactics and said they wanted to be included in talks on what pieces should be considered as part of a broader fiscal plan.

Legislative leaders have expressed interest in discussing fiscal issues, including possible changes to Alaska's dividend program, later this year. The size of the dividend, traditionally paid to residents with earnings from the state's oil-wealth fund, has become a perennial hot-button and overshadowed other issues, particularly as lawmakers have been using earnings to also help pay for government.

A House floor session Friday largely featured speeches. Both the House and Senate are set to meet next Monday.

Tilton said she expected talks to continue over the weekend. Tilton said the resolution lawmakers are working toward focuses on the effective date issue.