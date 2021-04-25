 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Alaska House panel releases draft plan for federal aid money
0 comments
AP

Alaska House panel releases draft plan for federal aid money

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Members of the Alaska House have proposed spending about $700 million from a new federal aid package to help nonprofit organizations, local governments and tourism-related organizations.

The draft plan, introduced in the House Finance Committee on Friday, differs from Republican Gov. Mike Dunleavy's broad outline to use the funds to aid businesses and infrastructure investments, the Anchorage Daily News reported.

Last month, Congress passed the relief package, which included $1 billion in economic aid to Alaska. The draft committee proposal would save the rest of the money for spending next year.

The proposal includes substituting federal money for tax dollars in parts of the budget to free about $230 million for the state capital budget and $175 million for possible use for Permanent Fund dividends, the yearly checks paid to residents from Alaska's oil-wealth fund.

The plan also includes allocating $80 million for local governments, $30 million for nonprofit organizations, $30 million in grants to small businesses, $20 million for local economic development organizations to promote tourism in the state and more.

Senate President Peter Micciche, a Republican, said senators would prefer to reserve about half of the $1 billion for next year. Debates over the budget are expected to begin next week, taking over the final weeks of the Legislature’s regular session.

Whatever passes the House would still need to go to the Senate. Dunleavy could veto elements of the eventual plan lawmakers send him.

Issues many lawmakers saw heading into session as critical to address or settle, such as Alaska’s long-running deficit and the future of the yearly oil check paid to residents from the state’s oil-wealth fund, have been overshadowed. Some lawmakers previously said the influx of new federal money should not be seen as an excuse to delay tough fiscal decisions.

The Alaska Legislature is scheduled to adjourn May 19.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Anchorage Daily News.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

History-making Oscars will try and reinvent the show

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+7
White House offers new tax credit to help spur vaccinations
National Politics

White House offers new tax credit to help spur vaccinations

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Wednesday announced new employer tax credits and other steps to encourage people reluctant to be inoculated to get the COVID-19 vaccine as his administration tries to overcome diminishing demand for the shots. The moves came as Biden celebrated reaching his latest goal of administering 200 million coronavirus doses in his first 100 days in office.

+15
Go forth and spend: Call for action closes US climate summit
National Politics

Go forth and spend: Call for action closes US climate summit

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — World leaders shared tales of climate-friendly breakthroughs — and feverish quests for more — to close President Joe Biden's virtual global climate summit on Friday, from Kenyans abandoning kerosene lanterns for solar to Israeli start-ups straining for more efficient storage batteries.

The big Pentagon internet mystery now partially solved
National Politics

The big Pentagon internet mystery now partially solved

  • Updated

BOSTON (AP) — A very strange thing happened on the internet the day President Joe Biden was sworn in. A shadowy company residing at a shared workspace above a Florida bank announced to the world’s computer networks that it was now managing a colossal, previously idle chunk of the internet owned by the U.S. Department of Defense.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News