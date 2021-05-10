Alaska House passes budget; dividend amount unsettled

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — The Alaska House passed a version of the state operating budget Monday that leaves for later debate over how much to pay residents from the state's oil-wealth fund for this year's dividend.

Time to resolve that debate is running out in the current legislative session, set to end on May 19 unless lawmakers vote to give themselves an extra 10 days.

Legislative leaders have said a Permanent Fund Dividend will be paid though it has been unclear whether an amount would be included as part of the budget or handled separately.

The House, as part of its drawn-out budget debate, earlier this month failed to come to agreement on a dividend and money for a dividend isn't included in the version of the budget that passed the chamber Monday, when it resumed debate on the spending package after a roughly week-long delay.

The budget next goes to the Senate. Differences between House and Senate versions of the budget generally are resolved by negotiators as part of a conference committee.