Alaska House reaches agreement to avert government shutdown

Coalition leaders at the start of the session laid out plans for what was to be a succession of votes, including questions of whether to rescind the earlier failed vote and vote again. Stutes said it was her intent to complete those votes and then work with Tilton on trying to complete the “potential” statement of the House. Rep. Bryce Edgmon, the House Rules chair, later referred to a statement of the House as nonbinding.

Rep. Tom McKay, an Anchorage Republican, said he was prepared to support the effective date provisions. But he said negotiations called for a vote on the statement of the House first. “But if the other side's not negotiating in good faith and gonna play tricks," he said he was voting no.

Stutes called for a break after a number of speeches, during which she met with Tilton and legislators huddled amongst themselves. At one point, Senate President Peter Micciche and Senate Minority Leader Tom Begich were outside the House chambers, monitoring developments.

When the House reconvened, after an extended break, members took up the statement of the House, passing it 30-8, and then voted on the effective date provisions of the budget, managing 28 votes, including support from McKay and Tilton.

The House and Senate ended the special session, their second of this year, shortly afterward.