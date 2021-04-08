Alaska judge orders in-person attorney visits at prisons

Family and friends still cannot visit inmates, according to the department.

Even with visitation barred, COVID-19 spread within many Alaska corrections facilities.

According to the department, as of Tuesday, about 35% of those imprisoned had completed their vaccination series. Inmates are offered vaccines but are not required to receive them.

In court filings, attorneys argued that phone calls did not substitute for sitting with clients.

“Many clients I have represented have been paranoid about communicating over the prison phone system for fear they might be monitored,” Benjamin Muse, an assistant federal defender, wrote in an affidavit filed with the lawsuit.

Muse wrote that he did not believe the court system could "fairly resume jury trials for all in-custody clients until the DOC permits in custody visitation.”

Burke Wonnell, an assistant federal defender, said some people incarcerated have begun listening to the advice of other inmates, rather than attorneys with whom they could only communicate only by phone.

“I have seen an increase in the number of my clients taking the advice of ‘jailhouse lawyers’ instead of mine,” Wonnell wrote.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Anchorage Daily News.