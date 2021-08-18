Alaska lawmaker critical of state move in campaign caps case

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — The state's decision to not seek further legal review of a split court ruling that struck down several campaign contribution caps in Alaska was criticized Wednesday by a state lawmaker who said the state should have pressed forward with a legal fight.

The case was heard by a three-judge panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. The dissent in the case was strong, said Sen. Bill Wielechowski, an Anchorage Democrat. Republican Gov. Mike Dunleavy has an obligation to defend the laws of the state, he said.

“He doesn't get to pick and choose which laws he wants to defend and not defend,” Wielechowski said, adding that he was not making a distinction between Dunleavy and Attorney General Treg Taylor, a Dunleavy appointee who was confirmed by lawmakers.

Grace Lee, a state Department of Law spokesperson, said in an email Tuesday that the department, led by Taylor, would not seek further review of the decision by the appeals court panel. Lee said this followed “a thorough evaluation of the law, U.S. Supreme Court decisions, and the former and recent 9th Circuit decisions.”

Jeff Turner, a Dunleavy spokesperson, said Taylor decided the ruling by the appeals court panel was “legally sound” and Dunleavy “agreed with his decision to not appeal.”