Alaska lawmakers advance bill to protect cemetery

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — The Alaska House of Representatives has advanced a bill that would protect an Alaska Native cemetery at Funter Bay and add about 251 acres (about 102 hectares) of state land.

The Unangax cemetery holds more than 30 graves of people from the state who died at Funter Bay during World War II after the U.S. military forced them from their homes and held them for much of the war at the remote spot, KTOO Public Media reported Friday.

Most of the people who died at Funter Bay were elders or very young children who were left without clean water or basic medical care more than a thousand miles (more than a 1,600 kilometers) from their homes, the outlet reported.

The bill had been on the road to passing last year before the coronavirus pandemic cut the legislative session short.

This year, a group of Republican state representatives criticized the bill for transferring too much land to the park.