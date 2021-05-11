Alaska lawmakers confirm attorney general, department heads

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — The Alaska Legislature on Tuesday confirmed Attorney General Treg Taylor and other members of Gov. Mike Dunleavy's Cabinet.

Taylor was the only Cabinet-level appointee who generated debate among lawmakers meeting to consider Dunleavy's nominees to lead state departments and other appointments to boards and commissions. Taylor was confirmed 35-24.

Several lawmakers said Taylor was qualified for the post. But Rep. Matt Claman, an Anchorage Democrat, said he would prefer an attorney general with experience, in particular, in criminal law.

Rep. Andy Josephson, an Anchorage Democrat, said he was concerned with Taylor's handling of a waiver under state ethics law for former Dunleavy chief of staff Ben Stevens, who resigned earlier this year to work for ConocoPhillips. The Alaska Public Interest Research Group raised similar concerns ahead of the vote and said Taylor had not been forthcoming with lawmakers about Stevens' request for a waiver.

Under ethics rules, public employees who leave their jobs are not allowed to provide advice or work for pay for two years on matters they were substantially involved with while working for the state. The prohibition can be waived if it’s deemed to be “not adverse” to the public interest.