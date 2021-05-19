Alaska lawmakers face special session on budget, dividend

His office said the Republican governor also was proposing moving $3 billion from permanent fund earnings to a budget reserve account that lawmakers could use while other pieces of a fiscal plan are implemented.

Legislative leaders have called the proposal a starting point. A constitutional amendment would require two-thirds support in each the House and Senate to qualify for the November 2022 ballot.

Kreiss-Tomkins said he understands if Alaskans are skeptical about whether lawmakers can come together on a plan. The Legislature has gone through billions of dollars in savings amid a persistent deficit.

He said he thinks finishing the budget will likely be the focus of the first special session.

“I haven't spoken with anybody who feels like we're ready to dive into these other pieces mostly because there's just, like, no momentum on it,” he said Wednesday. “I really genuinely hope that over the next couple of months, the groundwork can be laid and the framework built for some momentum and for sort of driving toward consensus on these pieces.”

Kreiss-Tomkins said he has seen a new level of engagement from Dunleavy and thinks there is a greater “level of urgency and collective sense that the status quo is untenable.”