 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Alaska lawmakers hope to reach tentative budget agreement
0 Comments
AP

Alaska lawmakers hope to reach tentative budget agreement

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Alaska budget negotiators were working Sunday to try to reach a tentative agreement on a state spending plan.

A conference committee, composed of House and Senate members, met briefly Sunday morning and planned to reconvene later in the day. One of the biggest outstanding issues was what size dividend to approve for residents this year.

Whatever advances from the conference committee would need to go to the full House and Senate for a vote. Both chambers have floor sessions scheduled for Monday afternoon. But Senate President Peter Micciche said a vote in the Senate would likely be Tuesday.

Lawmakers have until Friday to complete their work in this special session, called by Gov. Mike Dunleavy in part to finish the budget. The new fiscal year starts July 1.

A longstanding formula for calculating dividends was last used in 2015, and dividends have become a perennial and politically charged debate. Despite various ideas that have been floated, including from Dunleavy, lawmakers have yet to coalesce behind a plan to possibly reshape the program long term.

Dividends have typically been paid using earnings from the state's oil-wealth fund, the Alaska Permanent Fund. Lawmakers in 2018 also began using earnings to help pay for government and sought to limit withdrawal amounts for dividends and government expenses. One of the debates this year has been whether to exceed to the draw amount.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Israel: Who is Naftali Bennett?

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Alaska governor urges lawmakers to act on dividend plan
National Politics

Alaska governor urges lawmakers to act on dividend plan

  • Updated

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy on Monday urged lawmakers to act on his proposal to place in the state constitution a new formula for the annual check residents receive from Alaska’s oil-wealth fund as the current special legislative session slumped along.

US identifies 3,900 children separated at border under Trump
National

US identifies 3,900 children separated at border under Trump

  • Updated

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The Biden administration said Tuesday that it has identified more than 3,900 children separated from their parents at the U.S.-Mexico border under former President Donald Trump's “zero-tolerance” policy on illegal crossings, providing one of the more detailed accounts of a chapter in U.S. immigration history that drew widespread condemnation.

+11
Biden, Johnson strike warm tone in first meeting
National Politics

Biden, Johnson strike warm tone in first meeting

  • Updated

CARBIS BAY, England (AP) — Striking a warm tone, President Joe Biden and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson used their first meeting Thursday to highlight a commitment to strengthening their nations' historic ties while setting aside, at least publicly, their political and personal differences.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News