Alaska lawmakers open special session on budget, dividends

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Alaska lawmakers convened in special session Thursday, with completion of the budget a top priority.

Perhaps the biggest challenge in reaching a compromise will be deciding what size check to pay residents this year from the state's oil-wealth fund, known as the Alaska Permanent Fund.

The Senate in the version of the budget it debated and passed on the last day of the regular session Wednesday proposed a check estimated to be around $2,300, in line with a 50/50 split between what is drawn from permanent fund earnings for government and for dividend checks. Some lawmakers have shown an interest in such a split as part of a separate, ongoing debate over possible changes to the dividend program.

The House did not include a dividend amount for this year in its version of the budget. The version of the budget that advanced from the Senate's budget-writing committee had proposed a $1,000 dividend.

A committee of House and Senate negotiators was set up to hash out differences between the House and Senate versions of the budget and held an organizational meeting Thursday. The Capitol was relatively quiet following a flurry of activity the day before.