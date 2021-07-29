Alaska lawmakers seek delay in August special session start

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Alaska legislative leaders have asked Gov. Mike Dunleavy to delay the upcoming special session, which is set to begin Monday.

In a letter dated Wednesday, they say three of the caucuses prefer an Aug. 16 start, while the bipartisan House majority coalition prefers an Aug. 9 start. Special sessions can last up to 30 days.

The letter was signed by Senate President Peter Micciche, House Speaker Louise Stutes, Senate Minority Leader Tom Begich and House Minority Leader Cathy Tilton.

The letter says a delay will provide legislators and staff “a hard date to make procedural preparations and the ability to make the transition to Juneau” for the session. It also says it will provide extra time “for fiscal plan items under consideration to be reviewed.”

Dunleavy spokesperson Jeff Turner said he expected additional details to be available Thursday.

Dunleavy announced plans for an Aug. 2 special session in May. It was supposed to build off a special session convened in May, during which Dunleavy wanted lawmakers to work on the budget and address his proposal to restructure the state's oil-wealth fund and put a formula for the annual dividend paid to residents in the state constitution.