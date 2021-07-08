Alaska lawmakers tasked with making budget recommendations

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Alaska lawmakers tasked with making recommendations on a state fiscal plan said they want to come up with proposals that can receive broad support.

The House last month agreed to set up the working group as part of a compromise aimed at averting a potential partial government shutdown.

The group has eight members, two from each House and Senate caucus. Several members during their first meeting in Anchorage Wednesday expressed the importance of compromising, KTOO Public Media reported.

Sen. Lyman Hoffman, the lone Democrat in the Senate majority and a work group co-chair, said legislative leaders are committed to having the House and Senate act on the group’s recommendations.

“I would like to remind the people of Alaska, the House of Representatives and the senators, and especially the members of this committee: We have the opportunity to have the battle. We may not all win it. But at the end of the day, we should accept what work has been done,” said Hoffman, who is from Bethel.